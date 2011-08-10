* Two central bank polls see rate held at Aug. 18 meeting

SANTIAGO, Aug 10 Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in August and September after inflation moderated in July and the global economic outlook worsened, the bank's monthly poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.

The poll sees the bank's benchmark rate at 5.50 percent by year-end and holding at that rate in July 2012, according to the median forecasts of more than 60 analysts.

After a battery of rate hikes, Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady last month for the first time in six months and is seen near the end of its tightening cycle after a 475-basis point increase since June 2010. [ID:nN1E76C231

The bank's next monetary policy meeting is on Aug. 18.

On inflation, the poll's expectations were that consumer prices would rise 0.2 percent in August. The peso currency was seen trading at 470 per dollar in October 2011 and 480 per dollar in July 2012.

The peso strengthened to three-year highs on wider dollar weakness last month, and was seen as a factor in the bank's decision to hold its key rate in July.

The poll sees Chile's economic activity up 5.5 percent in July. Third-quarter gross domestic prouct is seen up 5.3 percent from a year earlier and GDP for 2011 is seen up 6.5 percent, the poll showed.

Chile's economy is solid and will likely grow between 6 to 7 percent this year despite foreign turbulence, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday, seeking to calm markets amid deep volatility on global slowdown fears. [ID:nN1E7780B8]

A separate central bank poll of traders released on Wednesday also sees the key rate held steady in August and also expected it to be at 5.25 percent two years from now, according to the median forecasts of 60 traders.

The trader poll forecast inflation of 0.10 percent for August. It also saw inflation at 3.0 percent in 12 months.

Traders expected the peso to be trading at 480 per dollar at the end of 2011.

The bank is also seen holding its rate next week by a Reuters poll of analysts published on Monday. [ID:nSAG002974] (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexis Krell; Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon )