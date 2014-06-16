SANTIAGO, June 16 The corporate credit scenario
in Chile has deteriorated in recent quarters as the economy has
weakened, but the country's financial system is operating
normally, the central bank said on Monday.
The economy of the globe's top copper producer has been
slowing for several quarters on the back of cooling domestic
demand - particularly investment, but also increasingly
consumption.
"Growth of corporate and consumer credit has fallen, in line
with a weaker economy," the bank said in its bi-annual Financial
Stability report.
Debt levels at Chilean companies remain high by historical
standards and profitability continued to wane, it said, adding
that the less favorable economic cycle could imply a higher
credit risk for non-financial companies.
However, in the financial sector stress tests indicate
banks' capital levels were enough to withstand a "severe
deterioration" of growth and financing conditions, it added.
Larger companies are responding to tougher credit conditions
by becoming more creative in their financing. Santander Chile
, for instance, has recently pursued debt issuance in
Australia and Japan.
With the economy expanding at its slowest quarterly pace in
January to March since a devastating earthquake slammed the
Andean nation at the beginning of 2010, the bank, as expected,
cut its 2014 growth forecast and raised its inflation view in a
separate report on Monday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Antonio de la Jara; Editing
by Richard Chang)