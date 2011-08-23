* Rate could fall as easily as increase-central bank
* No significant impact on capital flows from global woes
* De Gregorio sees neutral rate below 6 pct
(Updates with De Gregorio quotes)
SANTIAGO, Aug 23 Future interest rate hikes in
Chile are no longer likely and the bank could just as easily
cut the rate as increase it amid global financial turbulence,
Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday.
De Gregorio told a Bloomberg summit that monetary policy
could loosen if global commodity prices fall and inflation
pressures ease, but said he had not seen a significant impact
on capital flows due to global financial turbulence.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 5.25
percent for a second straight month last Thursday after data
showed second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations
eased and the global financial outlook darkened.
Both Peru and Colombia have kept rates unchanged due to
concerns over a global slowdown, and Chile's central bank is
seen holding the rate in coming months. For details, see
[ID:nN1E77H0WW]
"Part of what we did at our last policy meeting was
acknowledge that a lower rate trajectory than that forecast two
months earlier was probably necessary," De Gregorio said. "That
doesn't necessarily mean a cut, but obviously it means rate
hikes are less likely."
"(A cut) is possible just as it's possible we could
increase it," he added. The bank has said repeatedly that
future rate decisions will depend on macroeconomic conditions
at home and abroad.
De Gregorio said a key rate neutral to the economy was
"likely below 6 percent".
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a TAKE A LOOK on Chile's economy:
[ID:nN26HILEFI]
For Americas indicators graphic:
r.reuters.com/nem92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said last week he believed
the bank was now as likely to hold the rate as to cut it.
[ID:nSAG002994]
Larrain also said Chile's growth and employment faced risks
from global financial turmoil and said any strong downturn will
have an impact on the local economy. [ID:nN1E77L06H]
Chile's economy grew 1.4 percent in the second quarter from
the first quarter, slowing from a revised 1.6 percent rate in
the prior quarter, data showed Thursday, reinforcing views that
growth in one of Latin America's most solid economies was
moderating. [ID:nN1E77H0K4]
(Reporting by Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta; writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)