SANTIAGO, Aug 23 Future interest rate hikes in Chile are no longer likely and the bank could just as easily cut the rate as increase it amid global financial turbulence, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday.

De Gregorio told a Bloomberg summit that monetary policy could loosen if global commodity prices fall and inflation pressures ease, but said he had not seen a significant impact on capital flows due to global financial turbulence.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a second straight month last Thursday after data showed second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased and the global financial outlook darkened.

Both Peru and Colombia have kept rates unchanged due to concerns over a global slowdown, and Chile's central bank is seen holding the rate in coming months.

"Part of what we did at our last policy meeting was acknowledge that a lower rate trajectory than that forecast two months earlier was probably necessary," De Gregorio said. "That doesn't necessarily mean a cut, but obviously it means rate hikes are less likely."

"(A cut) is possible just as it's possible we could increase it," he added. The bank has said repeatedly that future rate decisions will depend on macroeconomic conditions at home and abroad.

De Gregorio said a key rate neutral to the economy was "likely below 6 percent".

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said last week he believed the bank was now as likely to hold the rate as to cut it.

Larrain also said Chile's growth and employment faced risks from global financial turmoil and said any strong downturn will have an impact on the local economy.

Chile's economy grew 1.4 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, slowing from a revised 1.6 percent rate in the prior quarter, data showed Thursday, reinforcing views that growth in one of Latin America's most solid economies was moderating. (Reporting by Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta; writing by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)