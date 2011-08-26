BRIEF-Invesco says preliminary AUM of $825.3 bln in Jan
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming Aug 25 Chile is as likely to raise rates as to cut them when it next changes monetary policy, the country's central bank president, Jose de Gregorio, said on Thursday, adding that the decision will depend on economic conditions.
"If commodity prices keep rising ... then perhaps it could be tightening," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider, just outside a conference hall in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bankers were gathering for an annual meeting.
If the economic outlook worsens, he said, easing would be warranted, he said.
"We came from a tightetning cycle, so basically what we did was to put it in neutral," he said.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent last week for a second month running after data showed second-quarter growth slowed and inflation expectations eased.
The bank is seen on hold for several more months, and is then expected to cut it to 5 percent by March, according to the bank's fortnightly poll of senior traders and financial players released this week. [ID: nN1E77N08G]
De Gregorio suggested such predictions are getting ahead of themselves.
"We will see," he said. "There's a lot of time from here to March."
Chile's economy grew 1.4 percent in the second quarter from the first quarter, slowing from a revised 1.6 percent rate in the previous quarter, data showed last week, suggesting growth in one of Latin America's most solid economies was moderating. [ID:nN1E77H0K4] (Reporting by Dan Burns; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 LPL Financial Holdings Inc , the largest U.S. independent brokerage and registered investment adviser, reported a 55.6 percent jump in quarterly earnings on higher revenue in its asset-based business and higher transaction and fees.
* Venbio Select Advisor Llc reports a 5.41 passive stake in Agenus Inc as on December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2lpg9SS Further company coverage: