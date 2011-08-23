SANTIAGO Aug 23 Future interest rate hikes in Chile are no longer likely, the country's central bank president Jose de Gregorio said on Tuesday.

De Gregorio told a Bloomberg summit he had not seen a significant impact on capital flows due to global financial turbulence.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady on Thursday for a second month running after data showed second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased and the global financial outlook darkened. The bank is seen holding the rate in coming months. (With reporting by Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta, Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)