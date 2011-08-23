SANTIAGO Aug 23 Future interest rate hikes in
Chile are no longer likely, the country's central bank
president Jose de Gregorio said on Tuesday.
De Gregorio told a Bloomberg summit he had not seen a
significant impact on capital flows due to global financial
turbulence.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady on
Thursday for a second month running after data showed
second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased
and the global financial outlook darkened. The bank is seen
holding the rate in coming months.
(With reporting by Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta, Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)