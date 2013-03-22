DIARY - Today in Washington - March 8
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
SANTIAGO, March 22 The main risk to Chile's economy is that growth in domestic demand continues to outpace gross domestic product growth, central bank board member Enrique Marshall said on Friday.
Chile's economic growth sped up in the last quarter of 2012, expanding 5.7 percent compared with the year-earlier period, and clocked a robust 5.6 percent expansion for all of last year. Domestic demand jumped 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter year-on-year and increased 7.1 percent for 2012.
"Internally, the main risk is that demand continues to grow at a rhythm superior to GDP, which would lead to a growth of the current account deficit," Marshall said in a presentation posted on the central bank's website.
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.