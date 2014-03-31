(Adds central bank head comment, monetary policy and inflation
details, context)
SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's central bank slashed
its estimates for 2014 economic growth on Monday, and repeated
its bias towards possible further cuts in the benchmark interest
rate, against a backdrop of easing investment and falling global
commodities prices.
The central bank anticipates the economy of the top copper
producer will expand between 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent this
year, compared to a projected range of between 3.75 percent and
4.75 percent previously, it said in its quarterly Monetary
Policy Report.
"This reflects that investment expansion this year will be
lower than prior projections...the base scenario assumes that
this phenomenon will not deepen and in some ways may reverse,"
said central bank head Rodrigo Vergara.
It is a stronger downgrade than the market had expected and
reflects concerns that the economy is cooling and investment
ebbing, just as the copper price has fallen.
It will pile pressure on new President Michelle Bachelet,
who earlier on Monday announced the first key part of her
tax-and-spend reform package.
She says that reform is needed for growth to be sustainable
in the long-term, but critics charge the timing is risky.
The bank on Monday also repeated its recent bias towards
possible further rate cuts.
It has cut Chile's key benchmark interest rate 100 basis
points since October to 4.0 percent in an attempt to stimulate
the economy, but a recent uptick in inflation spurred by a
weaker peso may make further easing trickier.
"The board will evaluate the possibility of introducing
further cuts in accordance with the evolution of domestic and
external macroeconomic conditions and their implications from an
inflationary perspective," it said.
Inflation in 2014 will likely end around 3 percent, higher
than it previously forecast, with a temporary rise to between
3.5 and 4 percent, it added.
The bank's target inflation range is between 2 and 4
percent.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito, Writing
by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Grant
McCool)