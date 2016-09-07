(Recasts; adds comments from central bank president)
By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chile's central bank on
Wednesday revised lower its estimate for economic growth for
2017, adding that it does not foresee a need to hike the
benchmark interest rate over the coming two-year policy horizon.
Full-year growth in the world's top copper exporter is now
expected at between 1.75 percent and 2.75 percent for 2017,
slightly below the central bank's previous forecast range of 2.0
percent to 3.0 percent.
An expansion at that rate would be up from a likely 1.5
percent to 2.0 percent growth this year, the central bank said
in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) report.
"On the domestic front, the main concern has to do with the
low growth the Chilean economy is facing," said Central Bank
President Rodrigo Vergara. "If this scenario (the bank is
projecting) comes true, it will mark four straight years of
annual growth of around 2.0 percent."
The bank noted that labor market has deteriorated gradually
and that business and consumer expectations remain at
pessimistic levels.
Inflation is expected to end the year at 3.5 percent, within
the bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent, and then ease
further to 3.1 percent in 2017.
The central bank, which has kept the benchmark interest rate
on hold at 3.5 percent since December, recently removed its bias
toward future hikes in favor of a neutral stance, as inflation
has cooled while the economy remains tepid.
"There seems to be no need for new hikes to the monetary
policy rate over the (two-year) policy horizon" if recent
economic trends continue, it said.
The central bank also said it expects the government to put
a lid on public spending.
"When our projections say that we expect the fiscal rule and
fiscal commitments to be met by the government, that translates
into an increase in public spending of around 3 percent," said
Vergara.
Chilean economic activity rose 0.5 percent in July from the
same month last year, below even the most pessimistic forecasts,
as growth in the services and retail sectors was weighed down by
declines in manufacturing and mining.
