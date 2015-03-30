(Adds central bank comments on interest rate, background)
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, March 30 Chile's central bank said on
Monday that inflation will not ease as quickly this year as it
had forecast and economic growth will recover from the five-year
low in 2014, likely dissuading the bank from resuming monetary
easing in 2015.
In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the bank
forecast inflation at the end of 2015 at an annualized 3.6
percent, above its previous view of 2.8 percent.
Annual inflation has remained stubbornly above
the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range since
April 2014, and has been a key factor in the bank keeping its
benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent.
The bank said inflation will "continue to converge towards
target, but will remain above 4 percent in annualized terms for
some more months, nearing 3.0 percent during 2016."
HINT ON RATE RISE
The bank kept its full-year 2015 growth forecast for Chile,
the world's top copper exporter, unchanged at a range of 2.5
percent to 3.5 percent, and said there should be more evident
recovery toward the end of the year.
In 2014, growth in gross domestic product was 1.9 percent,
slower than in past years on stagnating investment, most notably
in the mining sector, and falling consumption.
Earlier on Monday, manufacturing data came in below
forecasts, dampening hopes that a turnaround was already in
place.
To counteract the slowdown, the bank cut its benchmark rate
200 basis points between October 2013 and October
2014. Recent polls have suggested that most analysts expect the
rate to stay on hold for the remainder of 2015, given high
inflation.
But the bank hinted on Monday it may look to raise interest
rates by the end of the year, saying the rate would follow a
trajectory "somewhat above" that forecast in polls.
"In the most likely scenario, there should not be any
additional cuts (to the benchmark interest rate). In fact,
towards the end of the year, we should be discussing when the
right time is to normalize the monetary stimulus," it said.
(Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien,
Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Galloway)