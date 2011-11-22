* Central Bank held rates steady for fifth month

SANTIAGO, Nov 22 Chile's economy will start to feel the deepening of Europe's spreading debt crisis but the central bank has the option of increasing monetary stimulus to help mitigate the impact, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday.

De Gregorio said holding Chile's key interest rate steady has bought time to see how the external turbulence evolves, and said medium-term inflation expectations remained around the target.

"Until now, the effects of the situation in Europe do not appear key to the behavior of the national economy, but without doubt its intensification will begin to be felt in the whole world, and also in Chile," De Gregorio said in a speech posted on the central bank's website [www.bcentral.cl].

"The most likely scenario is that we will continue to sail in turbulent waters for a prolonged period, but with a Chilean economy well placed to face them," he added. "In this context, one of the options ... is to give a greater monetary stimulus than at present." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Chile's central bank last week held its key interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive month at 5.25 percent, and markets are betting it will delay an eventual cut after inflation spiked and economic growth picked up. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AE1MZ]

"The option of holding the key rate has the advantage of giving time for the external situation to play out and to be able to evaluate the intensity of its effects on the Chilean economy as well as the persistence of recent inflationary news," De Gregorio said.

Chile's economic growth slowed in the third quarter, hurt by a contraction in the mining sector, the source of the lion's share of exports for the world's No. 1 copper producer, central bank data showed on Friday. [ID:nN1E7AH05F]

Economic growth is seen easing on the back of world financial instability, softer domestic demand and the effects of an aggressive cycle of rate hikes in the second half of last year and the first half of this year.

The central bank has forecast that GDP growth will slow to about 4.25 percent to 5.25 percent in 2012, from estimated growth of about 6.5 percent for this year. (Reporting by Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Simon Gardner; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)