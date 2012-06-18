SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank said on
Monday external financing conditions have become somewhat more
restrictive, but the local banking system has the capacity to
absorb a severe macroeconomic situation and domestic financial
markets are operating normally.
The central bank has not observed a noticeable increase in
systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial system and the
banking system's average solvency and liquidity indicators
remain stable, the bank said in its Financial Stability report,
which is published twice a year.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Moises Avila.; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)