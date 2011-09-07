* Central bank sees inflation holding near 3 pct target

* Key interest rate to hold steady in near-term

By Antonio de la Jara

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chile's central bank chopped its 2011 inflation outlook and narrowed its economic growth forecast range on Wednesday and signaled it would hold interest rates steady in the near-term.

The bank now sees the economy of the world's top copper producer expanding between 6.25 percent and 6.75 percent this year, compared to a previous outlook for 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent growth, it said in its quarterly monetary policy report.

It sees 2011 inflation at 3.3 percent, down from a previous view of 4.0 percent forecast in June, within the bank's 2.0 to 4.0 percent annual tolerance range, and sees inflation holding around its 3 percent target.

Chile's central bank has halted an aggressive cycle of interest rate increases as growth moderates and private inflation expectations ease, and is seen holding the rate in coming months at 5.25 percent, with a possible cut eyed by March.

"The external situation will probably have an impact on our economy and as a result on our monetary policy," Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said, adding he expected a greater impact in 2012 and a more limited impact this year.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady in August for a second straight month as inflation expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady in August for a second straight month as inflation expectations ease and on concerns about global economic growth, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early.

Both De Gregorio and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain have signaled a rate cut is now just as likely as a hike, and traders polled by Chile's central bank expect it to hold its key rate steady in the near term and to cut it to 5 percent by March.

"In this scenario, we think the central bank will hold the key rate for the rest of the year," Banchile Inversiones said in a note to investors. "However, given the report sees a downward risk bias to growth and inflation is balanced, we don't rule out rate cuts toward the first quarter of 2012."

"And if the external scenario deteriorates more than expected and inflation expectations become unanchored, we don't rule out a cut before the end of the year," it added.

Chile's peso CLP=CL ended firmer after the revisions to the central bank's forecasts, on stronger prices for Chile's main export, copper, and gains on global stock markets, and as the dollar weakened broadly. .DXY CMCU3

A raft of data points to a slowdown in Latin America's most stable economy. The central bank said it expects economic growth to slow next year, with the economy expanding between 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent.

Chile's economic activity fell 0.3 percent in July from June, the central bank said on Monday, on weaker retail, industry and mining output that has been hammered by severe weather and labor actions in recent months.

The bank maintained its outlook for an average copper price of $4.15/lb in 2011, and lowered its outlook for 2012 to $3.7/lb from a previous view of $4.0/lb.

The bank also forecast a current account deficit in 2011 equivalent to 1.0 percent of estimated gross domestic product compared to prior forecast for a balanced current account. (Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)