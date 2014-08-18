DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO Aug 18 Chile's gross domestic product likely grew 1.9 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the central bank reported on Monday, which would be the country's weakest quarterly growth since 2009.
The bank also revised growth for the first quarter of 2014 down to 2.4 percent from its previous 2.6 percent estimate.
The economy of the top copper exporter has been cooling rapidly as investment has waned and consumer spending has slowed. Domestic demand in the second quarter fell 0.9 percent compared to the first three months of 2014, the bank said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.