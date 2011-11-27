* Cbank to review 2012 Chile growth view of 4.25-5.25 pct

SANTIAGO, Nov 27 Chile's central bank will review the country's 2012 economic growth forecast of between 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent due to global financial woes, the bank's president said in an interview published on Sunday.

"(The growth forecast) is something we have to examine," Chilean central bank President Jose De Gregorio told Chilean daily El Mercurio. "What is happening in the world will begin to have effects on Chilean economic growth."

But Chile is less dependent on the developed world than it used to be, expectations for global growth have not fallen dramatically and the country's central bank has tools to address a slowdown, he said.

"From the financial point of view, the central bank knows how to address liquidity problems, we have reserves and access to markets," De Gregorio said.

Chile's economy will start to feel the deepening of Europe's spreading debt crisis, but the central bank has the option of increasing monetary stimulus to help mitigate the impact, De Gregorio said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7AL0JA]

A deceleration in top metals consumer China is a risk to Chile, the world's leading copper producer, but not the most significant one, De Gregorio added in the Sunday interview.

The government forecasts Chile's economy will expand 6.5 percent this year, before cooling on the back of the spreading euro zone debt crisis expected to grow around 5 percent in 2012.

But Chile's 2012 GDP growth aim of 5 percent is "more difficult" to reach given external financial turbulence and the euro zone's spreading debt crisis, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.

Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive month in November, and markets are betting it will delay an eventual cut after inflation spiked and economic growth picked up. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)