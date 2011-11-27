* Cbank to review 2012 Chile growth view of 4.25-5.25 pct
* Chile cbank can address liquidity problems-bank pres
* FinMin said global woes could hit 2012 5 pct growth aim
(Adds comments on monetary stimulus)
SANTIAGO, Nov 27 Chile's central bank will
review the country's 2012 economic growth forecast of between
4.25 percent and 5.25 percent due to global financial woes, the
bank's president said in an interview published on Sunday.
"(The growth forecast) is something we have to examine,"
Chilean central bank President Jose De Gregorio told Chilean
daily El Mercurio. "What is happening in the world will begin
to have effects on Chilean economic growth."
But Chile is less dependent on the developed world than it
used to be, expectations for global growth have not fallen
dramatically and the country's central bank has tools to
address a slowdown, he said.
"From the financial point of view, the central bank knows
how to address liquidity problems, we have reserves and access
to markets," De Gregorio said.
Chile's economy will start to feel the deepening of
Europe's spreading debt crisis, but the central bank has the
option of increasing monetary stimulus to help mitigate the
impact, De Gregorio said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7AL0JA]
A deceleration in top metals consumer China is a risk to
Chile, the world's leading copper producer, but not the most
significant one, De Gregorio added in the Sunday interview.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy, see: [ID:nN26HILEFI]
Latin America rates, CPI: r.reuters.com/nem92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The government forecasts Chile's economy will expand 6.5
percent this year, before cooling on the back of the spreading
euro zone debt crisis expected to grow around 5 percent in
2012.
But Chile's 2012 GDP growth aim of 5 percent is "more
difficult" to reach given external financial turbulence and the
euro zone's spreading debt crisis, Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said on Thursday.
Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady for
a fifth consecutive month in November, and markets are betting
it will delay an eventual cut after inflation spiked and
economic growth picked up.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)