SANTIAGO, March 20 Chile's central bank will
likely downwardly revise its economic growth projections for
2014 as activity and domestic demand have slowed more than
anticipated, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said in prepared
remarks on Thursday.
The bank had forecast in December in its last quarterly
Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) that Chile's economy would expand
between 3.75 and 4.75 percent in 2014.
The next IPoM will be published at the end of March.
