SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's economy is showing signs of a moderate recovery and is on "good footing to start a process of more intense growth" in the months ahead, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

The convergence of annual inflation towards the bank's 2 to 4 percent target range will take more time than initially anticipated, Vergara told reporters on the sidelines of an event organized by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Grant McCool)