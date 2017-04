SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile central bank head Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday the bank was running the hypothesis or assumption that it would be raising the benchmark interest rate towards the end of 2015 or at the start of next year.

If inflationary pressures become more intense that rise could happen sooner, Vergara said at a business forum in Santiago. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)