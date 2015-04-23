SANTIAGO, April 23 Chile's central bank will
keep the benchmark interest rate "relatively low" for "a
prolonged period", bank governor Rodrigo Vergara said on
Thursday.
The bank cut the rate 200 basis points between
October 2013 and 2014 to stimulate a cooling economy, but has
since held it while it waits for inflation to come down.
In March, month-on-month inflation was 0.6
percent, lower than the market expected, but the annual rate has
been above the bank's 2 to 4 percent tolerance range for the
last year.
"Beyond March's data, the annual inflation continues to be
elevated and its convergence to 3 percent will be slower than we
thought some months ago," Vergara said in a presentation at a
business forum on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)