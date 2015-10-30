SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile's central bank considered
both a hold and hike of the benchmark interest rate at its
policy meeting on October 15, but inflation concerns led it to
unanimously agree on a 25 basis point raise, minutes of the
meeting showed on Friday.
Board members also considered that decision to be in line
with its bias, which has flagged a probable reduction of
monetary stimulus by 50 or 75 basis points over the next few
months.
The rate rise to 3.25 percent was the first
time the bank has moved the rate in a year, as it has weighed
the need to stimulate a sluggish economy with fears of fanning
above-target inflation.
