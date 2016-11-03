Chevron regressa aos lucros trimestrais com subida preços petróleo
Jan 27 O produtor de petróleo e gás natural Chevron Corp anunciou esta sexta-feira que regressou a um lucro trimestral devido à subida de preços de 'commodities' e cortes de custos.
SANTIAGO Nov 3 The head of Chile's central bank said on Thursday that greater monetary stimulus may become necessary if lower inflationary pressures become more persistent, pointing to the possibility of an interest rate cut.
Speaking at a business forum, central bank governor Rodrigo Vergara underscored, however, that the bank should not react strongly to one-off price swings, but that it should remain flexible. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LIMA, Jan 27 Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 130 million soles ($39.4 million) on Friday after it lost a major contract due to corruption concerns about its partner.
* Navistar International - on Jan. 25, co entered into amendment no. 5 to amended and restated ABL credit agreement dated as of Aug. 17, 2012