SANTIAGO Dec 19 Chile's central bank forecast 2017 GDP growth of between 1.5 and 2.5 percent on Monday, a downward revision from its previous forecast of 1.75 to 2.75 percent growth.

In its quarterly IPoM economic report, the bank said that its base case regarding monetary policy is similar to that in various market forecasts, which point to expectations of two 25 basis point rate cuts.

The bank also revised down its inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.9 percent from a previous view of 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)