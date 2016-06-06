(Adds central bank comments, context)
By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, June 6 Chile's central bank on Monday
lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 due to weakness in
the key mining sector and a drop in investments, adding that any
hikes to the benchmark interest rate would occur at a somewhat
slower pace than previously thought.
The bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM),
cut its 2016 gross domestic product growth projection to a range
of 1.25-2.0 percent from a previous view of 1.25-2.25 percent.
It left its forecast for 2017 economic growth unchanged at
2.0-3.0 percent.
"We expect the economy to continue growing below its
potential for a few more quarters, impacted in particular by the
weak performance of those sectors most dependent on investment
... The process of normalization for economic growth will be
slow," said the bank.
Policymakers said they were "concerned" about the evolution
of investment, especially weakness in the mining sector.
For this year, different indicators point to another drop in
investment, with a recovery in non-mining investment seen
towards 2017, said the bank.
Cooling demand in top metals consumer China has led to a
rout in the copper market and crimped investment in Chile, the
world's top copper producer.
On the benchmark interest rate, the bank said it "will
continue normalizing the monetary policy rate within the
(two-year) policy horizon, in line with the forecasts for the
economy during that period, but at a somewhat slower pace than
what we considered in March.
Since hiking the key rate by 25 basis points last December
to its current 3.5 percent, the bank has left it unchanged as it
juggles soft economic growth with stubbornly high inflation.
The bank said it saw annual inflation - which for two years
has mostly remained above its 4 percent tolerance ceiling -
easing in coming months. As previously, it forecast 2016
inflation at 3.6 percent and 3.0 percent in 2017.
"In the most likely scenario, annual inflation will ease
into the tolerance range in the third quarter this year and will
continue easing to around 3 percent in the first half of 2017,"
said the report.
The bank said it expected that the labor market, which had
remained resilient despite the economy's woes, will deteriorate
on the back of subdued economic growth and falling investment.
