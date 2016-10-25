(Adds context, comments from economist)

By Antonio De la Jara and Gram Slattery

SANTIAGO Oct 25 The Chilean government said on Tuesday that economist Mario Marcel will be the next president of its central bank, effective Dec. 10, when current President Rodrigo Vergara's five-year term comes to an end.

Marcel, a member of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's center-left Socialist Party, has been one of the bank's five governing board members since October 2015.

He was a budget director at the finance ministry between 2000 and 2006, and has also held various positions at international non-governmental organizations, including the World Bank and Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.

"I think this is a moment in which the central bank has managed to achieve its monetary policy goal ... I think there is an opportunity to build on that base and maintain these achievements," said Marcel in televised comments.

In Chile, new appointments to the central bank board must be ratified by the Senate, but the appointment is a political choice made by the sitting president.

Traditionally, the role has alternated between candidates associated with the two major right-wing and left-wing political coalitions. Vergara is considered politically conservative.

BBVA chief economist Jorge Selaive said Bachelet may have missed an opportunity to depoliticize the role but added that Marcel had "tremendous experience." He would likely adopt a mildly expansive monetary policy in coming months, as expected by the market, said Selaive.

"So long as inflation remains under control, it will probably be his turn to deliver a bit more monetary stimulus to the economy," he said.

Chile's central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent since January, though a recent cooling of inflation has led to speculation among analysts that the bank will cut the rate 25 basis points within the next six months. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Steve Orlofsky)