Euro zone bond yields rise, Italy court ruling in focus
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds Italy court statement)
SANTIAGO Dec 19 Chile's central bank forecast 2017 GDP growth of between 1.5 and 2.5 percent on Monday, a downward revision from its previous forecast of 1.75 to 2.75 percent growth.
In its quarterly IPoM economic report, the bank said that its base case regarding monetary policy is similar to that in various market forecasts, which point to expectations of two 25 basis point rate cuts.
The bank also revised down its inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.9 percent from a previous view of 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria's president will appoint a former parliamentary speaker as the country's caretaker prime minister until a new government can be formed after an early election in the spring, two sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, Jan 24 The leader of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats on Tuesday criticized the austerity policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, saying they had contributed to the rise of populist parties on the continent.