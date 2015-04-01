(Adds comments on interest rate, peso, context)
SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile central bank head
Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday the bank's operating
assumption was that it would raise the benchmark interest rate
towards the end of 2015 or at the start of next
year.
If inflationary pressures become more intense that rise
could happen sooner, Vergara said at a business forum in
Santiago.
"The working hypothesis we have is that the interest rate
will rise towards the end of this year or the start of the
next," he said.
"Towards that date we should already be discussing what we
call monetary normalization."
In its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday, the bank
gave an indication that it was moving away from the neutral bias
on rates it has held since October.
Vergara reiterated on Wednesday that recent economic
forecasts implied that the key interest rate would follow a
trajectory "somewhat higher" than that projected in polls.
Analyst and trader polls conducted by the central bank last
month forecast the rate remaining at 3 percent over the next 12
months.
In the year previous to October, the bank cut its benchmark
interest rate 200 basis points to 3 percent to stimulate the
flagging economy, but inflation that has consistently been
higher than market forecasts has since stayed its hand.
Inflation - above the bank's target range of 2
to 4 percent for the last year, and currently at 4.4 percent -
has been driven higher by a weakening peso, which has
increased the cost of imported goods in Chile's relatively open
market.
Vergara has previously said he is comfortable with the
peso's level, and on Monday said the bank board had not
considered intervening in the currency market to prop it up.
The peso was up around 1 percent on Wednesday morning,
trading at around 618 to the dollar. It fell an overall 3
percent in the first quarter of 2015, after weakening 13 percent
in 2014.
