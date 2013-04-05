BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity expanded 3.8 percent in February from the same month a year ago, below forecasts for a 4.9 percent expansion, constrained by fewer working days, the central bank said on Friday.
The IMACEC indicator of economic activity slipped 0.1 percent in February from January.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.