SANTIAGO, Sept 11 Chile's central bank is widely
expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point for the seventh time since October later on
Thursday, as a quickly decelerating economy outweighs fears of
fanning above-target inflation.
The bank has gradually reduced the key rate by
150 basis points to its current 3.50 percent in a bid to
counteract waning domestic consumption and cooling investment
which have weighed on the economy.
Faced with the reality of a much sharper slowdown than had
been anticipated, the bank slashed its 2014 economic growth
expectations earlier this month to as little as 1.75 percent as
domestic demand growth is seen sliding almost to a
halt.
Economic growth in the world's top copper producer expanded
in July at its slowest pace in more than four years, though it
exceeded market forecasts.
And while inflation remained above the bank's 2 to 4 percent
target range for the fifth month in a row in August, a fact that
could give the bank reason to pause its easing cycle, the rise
in consumer prices is seen as a temporary phenomenon linked
mostly to the Chilean peso's recent depreciation.
"Though inflation gave us a short-term surprise on the
upside, we believe this is due mainly to one-time factors," said
brokerage BICE Inversiones in a note to clients.
"Meanwhile, economic activity has shown a limited evolution
considering slowing investment and weak private consumption ...
leading us to expect a 25 basis points reduction in the key rate
to 3.25 percent for today's meeting," it added.
Earlier this week, over 80 percent of the 58 analysts and
the 63 traders in two separate central bank polls forecast a 25
basis points cut.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)