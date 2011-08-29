* What: Chile's central bank quarterly Monetary Policy
Report (IPoM)
* When: Wednesday, Sept. 7
REUTERS FORECAST:
Chile's central bank is seen revising its growth and
inflation estimates for 2011 and adopting a more cautious tone
on rates in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) as it
eyes global financial turmoil, a Reuters poll showed on
Monday.
Economic growth estimates for the year are expected to be
between 6.25 percent and 7.0 percent from the 6.0 to 7.0
percent range the bank forecast in June, according to the
median forecast of five analysts asked about the bank's
upcoming report.
The median forecast of the analysts was for 2011 inflation
of 3.4 percent from 4.0 percent, as Chile's central bank's rate
hike cycle takes effect and inflation eases in the region
following a drop in commodity prices.
FACTORS TO WATCH
Analysts see Chile's economy slowing in the second half of
the year as domestic demand growth slows, a strong Chilean peso
hurts the export sector and global financial woes persist.
"The IPoM is going to make an exhaustive analysis of the
international outlook and potential new recessions in developed
countries and how these could impact the Chilean economy," said
Nathan Pincheira, an analyst with Banchile Inversiones in
Chile.
Chile's economy grew 5.2 percent in 2010 due to strong
domestic demand, low interest rates and the recovery of almost
all sectors affected by a devastating earthquake early in the
year, and the government forecasts it will expand 6.6 percent
this year before slowing in 2012.
MARKET IMPACT
Analysts say the expected revisions reflect an anticipated
easing of growth in Latin America's model economy in the second
half of the year as an aggressive rate hike cycle -- now seen
over -- takes effect.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady in
August for a second month running as inflation expectations
ease and the global financial outlook worsens, boosting bets it
has ended its rate hike cycle early. For details, see
[ID:nN1E77H0WW]
The bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady
at 5.25 percent in September for a third month running but then
is expected to cut it to 5 percent by March, a fortnightly poll
of traders showed last week. [ID:nN1E77N08G]
"Today we can say we've reached a neutral monetary policy
level," said Pincheira.
(Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer.
Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon )