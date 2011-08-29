* What: Chile's central bank quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM)

* When: Wednesday, Sept. 7

REUTERS FORECAST:

Chile's central bank is seen revising its growth and inflation estimates for 2011 and adopting a more cautious tone on rates in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) as it eyes global financial turmoil, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Economic growth estimates for the year are expected to be between 6.25 percent and 7.0 percent from the 6.0 to 7.0 percent range the bank forecast in June, according to the median forecast of five analysts asked about the bank's upcoming report.

The median forecast of the analysts was for 2011 inflation of 3.4 percent from 4.0 percent, as Chile's central bank's rate hike cycle takes effect and inflation eases in the region following a drop in commodity prices.

FACTORS TO WATCH

Analysts see Chile's economy slowing in the second half of the year as domestic demand growth slows, a strong Chilean peso hurts the export sector and global financial woes persist.

"The IPoM is going to make an exhaustive analysis of the international outlook and potential new recessions in developed countries and how these could impact the Chilean economy," said Nathan Pincheira, an analyst with Banchile Inversiones in Chile.

Chile's economy grew 5.2 percent in 2010 due to strong domestic demand, low interest rates and the recovery of almost all sectors affected by a devastating earthquake early in the year, and the government forecasts it will expand 6.6 percent this year before slowing in 2012.

MARKET IMPACT

Analysts say the expected revisions reflect an anticipated easing of growth in Latin America's model economy in the second half of the year as an aggressive rate hike cycle -- now seen over -- takes effect.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady in August for a second month running as inflation expectations ease and the global financial outlook worsens, boosting bets it has ended its rate hike cycle early. For details, see [ID:nN1E77H0WW]

The bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in September for a third month running but then is expected to cut it to 5 percent by March, a fortnightly poll of traders showed last week. [ID:nN1E77N08G]

"Today we can say we've reached a neutral monetary policy level," said Pincheira. (Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and W Simon )