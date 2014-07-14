SANTIAGO, July 14 A growing number of banks
reported that conditions for corporate loans in Chile became
more restrictive in the second quarter, the central bank's
quarterly poll on bank credit showed on Monday.
Chile's economy, which is largely fueled by copper exports
and domestic consumption, was slowing gradually as investment
cooled, manufacturing faltered and once-robust retail spending
ebbed.
Credit supply conditions for big companies became more
restrictive in the second quarter, according to 29 percent of
banks polled, the central bank said. Availability for small and
medium companies was also seen as more restrictive, according to
36 percent of banks, up from 14 percent in the first quarter.
Demand for credit was also perceived to be weaker in the
quarter, both for big companies as well as for small or
medium-sized ones.
Real estate and construction companies suffered the sharpest
hardening in credit conditions, according to the central bank,
as a building boom appeared to lose dynamism.
Demand for housing credit, however, was still perceived to
have strengthened, the central bank added.
Santander Chile and Banco de Chile are the
Andean country's largest banks.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)