CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Pressure mounts on France's Fillon as party heavyweights look to Juppe
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
SANTIAGO Feb 1 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key lending rate on hold last month against a backdrop of brisk domestic growth and controlled inflation, the minutes of January's monetary policy meeting showed on Friday.
All five members of the bank's governing board voted to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.
PARIS, March 5 French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will speak on France 2 television's Sunday evening news programme, the broadcaster said, after he had earlier cancelled a Monday morning radio appearance that was to discuss his campaign.