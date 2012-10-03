SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chile's central bank considered only keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in September, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for an eighth consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

The bank held its key interest rate steady in September as healthy economic growth and demand at home counterbalance an unwelcome global backdrop.