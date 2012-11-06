BRIEF-Urban Communications announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
SANTIAGO Nov 6 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in October, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a ninth consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.
The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.
Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady last month as a buoyant domestic economy helped keep external risks at bay.
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
LONDON, Feb 22 Requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.
* Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP reports 13.5 percent passive stake in Star Gas Partners LP as of Feb 16 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2m7imm9] Further company coverage: