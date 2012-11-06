SANTIAGO Nov 6 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate on hold as an option in October, when it held it steady at 5.0 percent for a ninth consecutive month, as expected, minutes of the meeting showed on Tuesday.

The rate remains within a neutral range and the decision to keep the rate steady was unanimous, the minutes said.

Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady last month as a buoyant domestic economy helped keep external risks at bay.