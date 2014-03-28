SANTIAGO, March 28 The Chilean central bank's decision to cut the benchmark interest rate earlier this month was a unanimous decision, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

But board members also weighed standing pat on the rate , the minutes showed.

The bank lowered the rate to 4.00 percent from 4.25 percent on March 13 and suggested more reductions could be in the pipeline. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)