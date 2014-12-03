US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
SANTIAGO Dec 3 The decision to hold Chile's benchmark interest rate last month was unanimous and the central bank did not have another rate cut on the table as a possibility, given the inflation risks, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.
On Nov. 18, as widely expected, the bank held the rate at 3.0 percent, after bringing its recent easing cycle to a close.
Annual inflation, which has jumped up to 5.7 percent, well above the bank's 2 to 4 percent tolerance range, had been "the most significant news undoubtedly" of the last month, the minutes said.
Link to the minutes: here (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.
0600/1000: The National Federation of Independent Business issues Small Business Optimism Index for February.