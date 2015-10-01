SANTIAGO Oct 1 One of four board members at
Chile's central bank voted to raise the benchmark interest rate
25 basis points at its last monetary policy meeting on September
15, when the bank held the rate at 3.0 percent, minutes from the
meeting showed Thursday.
This is the first non-unanimous interest rate decision the
board has made since June 2014 and is a further sign that the
bank is beginning to move towards a rate hike in the short-term
to counter persistently high inflation.
Most analysts expected the bank to keep the rate
on hold at 3.0 percent in a September poll, but
think the bank will raise the rate 25 basis points by the end of
the year.
The rate has been on hold at 3.0 percent since October 2014.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)