BRIEF-Synacor announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synacor Inc - Synacor may also use a portion of net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, June 1 Chile's central bank says it maintains a neutral bias on interest rates, according to minutes of its May 14 monetary policy meeting, when the bank held the key rate at 3.0 percent for a seventh straight month.
The bank's five governing board members unanimously decided to keep the benchmark rate steady last month and no other options were weighed, the minutes showed on Monday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
(Adds dealer quotes, details on Fed minutes, Toronto home sales; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3427, or 74.78 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 5 The Canadian dollar edged lower on Wednesday against the greenback as oil prices eased off one-month highs, while minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting supported the view that Canadian and U.S. monetary policy will diverge. Most Fed policymakers