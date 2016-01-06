SANTIAGO Jan 6 Chile's central bank considered both a rate hike and a hold at its Dec. 17 policy meeting, when policymakers ultimately agreed to raise the rate 25 basis points to counteract inflation, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.

"The higher (than) expected and actual short-term core inflation had made it advisable to partially anticipate the reduction of the monetary stimulus," the bank said.

The decision to hike the rate to 3.5 percent in December was unanimous among the bank's governing board members. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)