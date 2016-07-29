BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
SANTIAGO, July 29 Chile's central bank only considered keeping the benchmark interest rate on hold at 3.5 percent in its July monetary policy meeting, minutes from that meeting showed on Friday.
The bank has held the rate since December 2015, as it balances the need to stimulate a weak economy with the need to dampen stubbornly high inflation. However, there were recent signs that inflation might return to target sooner than expected, some board members said, according to the minutes. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.