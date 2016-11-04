BRIEF-Smiths Group sells Interconnect's power business for 162 mln stg
SANTIAGO Nov 4 Chile's central bank also weighed an interest rate cut of 25 basis points on Oct. 18 when it held the benchmark rate at 3.5 percent, minutes of that meeting showed on Friday.
Despite a recent easing of inflationary pressures, the bank said that "there was not enough evidence to propose a significant change in the path of convergence of inflation."
The decision to hold the key rate steady at the last monetary policy meeting was unanimous among the central bank's five governing board members, minutes showed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
ZAGREB, Jan 26 Croatia intends to reduce its public debt to 75.3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, down from the current 83.8 percent, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* World stocks index near record high after Dow breaks 20,000