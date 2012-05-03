* Central bank seen raising rate by year-end

* Bank held rate to buy time to monitor events (Updates with central bank president comment)

SANTIAGO, May 3 Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark interest rate in April but held off and kept the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting showed on Thursday.

The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent was unanimous, and added that board members had noted that a moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.

It is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy.

The bank said it considered raising the rate by 25 basis points.

"Holding the rate was a valid option considering its current level was within a range of neutral levels, which allowed flexibility to wait and gather information about the evolution of the external situation (and) the dynamism of the Chilean economy," the bank's minutes said.

The monetary authority said holding the rate also gave it time to watch transitory supply shocks and core inflation pressures.

Chile's peso firmed following the release of the minutes to a one-month intraday high, as traders weighed the possibility a rate hike would widen the rate differential with the United States and other developed economies and lure more investment dollars to Chile.

The fact the central bank considered raising the rate took some in the market by surprise.

"It surprises us how early the central bank has weighed the option of raising the rate," Bci Estudios said in a research note. "We thought the bank would only consider raising the rate towards the second half of the year."

Chile's central bank is seen holding its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for at least three months, but then raising it within six months, according to the bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders published last week.

Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said the bank's monetary policy would remain flexible, but cautioned against over reacting to any specific set of data.

"Risks for inflation in the short-term have risen, but risks from the external scenario continue to be large and if they materialize could have significant effects on the Chilean economy," Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.

Gradual, moderate interest rate adjustments will likely be needed this year given increased short-term inflation risks and a complex international scenario, bank board member Enrique Marshall said in a presentation last week.

