* Decision to hold rate was unanimous * Central bank says key rate at neutral level * Rate seen at 5 pct in coming months SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key lending rate on hold last month against a backdrop of brisk domestic growth and controlled inflation, the minutes of January's monetary policy meeting showed on Friday. All five members of the bank's governing board voted to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012. "It was estimated that maintaining the (rate) was justified (because of) its current level being within a range of neutral values. Moreover, the current level was consistent with inflation converging to the target within the projection horizon," the bank said. In standard monetary policy parlance, a neutral interest rate neither spurs or curbs economic growth, all other factors being equal. The bank is expected to keep rates steady at its Feb. 14 policy meeting, and the rate is likely to inch up to 5.25 percent in 12 months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed late last month. "One board member noted that, in the current context, the most prudent decision in the short term was to keep the (key rate) where it was," the minutes said. Chile's consumer price index was flat in December, bringing inflation in the 12 months to December to 1.5 percent, the INE government statistics agency reported last month. That is well below the central bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent and the lowest rate since at least December 2011. "The recent exchange rate appreciation could have helped to moderate inflationary pressures temporarily," the bank's minutes said. Chile's peso has firmed 1.61 percent versus the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. "Several board members underscored the long-lasting expansionary policies in the developed world, which put additional pressure on emerging economies, particularly Chile," minutes showed. One of the board members said the current scenario of high commodity prices and favorable financing conditions, "confirmed pressures for a peso valuation and capital flows towards developing countries with strong fundamentals, (such) as Chile." Many Latin American leaders are concerned that stimulus measures in the developed world will trigger more capital flows that could further strengthen the commodities-dependent region's currencies. Some of the bank's board members said that trade balance data at the end of 2012 showed "an increase in external demand, particularly because of higher export value for copper, with the consequent reduction in inventory build-up," according to the minutes. "This, they added, suggested that the current account deficit for the year 2012 would be smaller than foreseen in the (Dec. 18 quarterly) Monetary Policy Report." Here's a link to the central bank's minutes: