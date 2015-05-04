(Adds bank's comments, background)
SANTIAGO May 4 Chile's central bank remains
neutral on monetary policy, according to the minutes of its
April 16 policy meeting, when the bank held the benchmark
interest rate steady at 3.0 percent for the sixth month in a
row.
The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis
points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a
flagging economy but has since paused to allow inflation to
cool.
Annual inflation has stubbornly remained above the central
bank's 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range for the past year,
but consumer prices rose less than expected in March.
"Assuming that these surprises were persistent, and given
the impact of the recent appreciation of (Chile's) peso on the
fuels scenario, inflation should be within the tolerance range
in the coming months and at year's end would be closer to 3
percent than had been foreseen" in the bank's March Monetary
Policy Report, minutes said on Monday.
"These developments were unmistakably positive," the bank
said.
Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 its operating
assumption was that it would raise the benchmark interest rate
toward the end of 2015 or at the start of next year.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)