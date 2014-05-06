(Adds comments on inflation, context, link to central bank
minutes)
SANTIAGO May 6 The Chilean central bank
unanimously decided to hold the benchmark interest rate at 4.0
percent last month to allow time to study the effects of
previous cuts and recent inflationary 'surprises,' minutes of
the meeting showed on Tuesday.
But board members also weighed cutting the rate
by 25 basis points, the minutes showed.
The bank has reduced the key rate from 5.0 percent since
October 2013, in an attempt to stimulate a cooling economy.
Investment in the top copper exporter has become sluggish
and output in recent months has been anemic at best, although
unemployment has stayed close to historically low levels.
Economic growth will be between 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent
this year, according to central bank estimates.
However, a weakening peso has made imports more expensive
and driven inflation up to a higher-than-expected
3.5 percent, near the upper end of the bank's target 2 to 4
percent range and a key factor in its decision to break from the
easing cycle on April 17.
The decision to hold the rate "without ruling out the
possibility of further reductions down the line" would allow the
bank to accumulate more information on the effects of previous
adjustments and the "persistence of the inflationary surprises
of the past few months," said the minutes.
But the board added that the likely scenario was that
"inflation being closer to 4 percent for some months would be a
transitory phenomenon and towards the medium term the economic
deceleration should offset the effects of the depreciation of
the real exchange rate".
