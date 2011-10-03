* Bankers unanimously opted to hold rate at 5.25 pct

* Rate level allows for flexibility going forward - bank

* Market sees benchmark rate held again in October (Adds analyst quote, background)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Oct 3 Chile's central bank board did not consider cutting its benchmark rate at its last monetary policy meeting, and current levels allow for flexibility going forward, minutes of the bank's September rate-setting meeting showed on Monday.

The bank held its key rate steady for third month running at 5.25 percent in September after ending a a cycle of aggressively raising rates as the economy slows amid mounting economic woes in Europe and the United States. It is widely expected to be holding again this month, and then cutting by January, according to a central bank poll of traders last week. [ID:nS1E78R05X]

The decision to hold rates in September was unanimous, the minutes said, citing very negative global economic conditions as domestic activity and demand continued to moderate, though August inflation was seen in line with expectations.

"All the members (of the board) coincided that holding the rate steady was the most appropriate," the statement read. "Furthermore, they agreed that the current rate allows for flexibility if sudden changes in the global macroeconomic environment must be faced."

The minutes show economic woes abroad remain the bank's top concern, said Nathan Pincheira, analyst with Banchile in Santiago, adding that these have worsened since the bank's September rate-setting meeting.

Both prices for top export copper CMCU3 and the Chilean peso CLP=CL have fallen to trade at their weakest since July 2010, though the peso pared early losses on Monday to trade slightly stronger. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA shed close to 10 percent in September, sinking along with global bourses.

Traders say bets against the Chilean peso are at their highest since July of last year, the month after the central bank began a cycle of tightening rates, according to non-deliverable forwards.

"The tone of next week's meeting will be different, precisely due to the fall in the exchange rate and further deterioration of the external (economic outlook)," Pincheira said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a TAKE A LOOK on Chile economy [ID:nN26HILEFI] Americas indicators graphic r.reuters.com/nem92s TEXT-Chile cenbank holds rate again [ID:nN1E77H22Q] FACTBOX-Latin American central bank rate moves[ID:nN1E76S1S9] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Global financial woes have prompted a host of regional policymakers to halt rate tightening cycles and even contemplate a reversal in policy direction.

Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent in August, reflecting a mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin America's largest economy. For more see [ID:nN1E77U0G8].

However, Brazil's central bank could now cut interest rates less sharply than markets have been expecting because inflation is likely to remain too high until mid-2013, policymakers said on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78R1A4]

Chile's central bank minutes also said the domestic labor market's tightness continued to be a risk factor.

The bank's board is to meet on Oct. 13 for its next rate-setting meeting. (Editing by Simon Gardner & Theodore d'Afflisio)