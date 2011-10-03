* Bankers unanimously opted to hold rate at 5.25 pct
By Alexandra Ulmer and Moises Avila
SANTIAGO, Oct 3 Chile's central bank board did
not consider cutting its benchmark rate at its last monetary
policy meeting, and current levels allow for flexibility going
forward, minutes of the bank's September rate-setting meeting
showed on Monday.
The bank held its key rate steady for third month running
at 5.25 percent in September after ending a a cycle of
aggressively raising rates as the economy slows amid mounting
economic woes in Europe and the United States. It is widely
expected to be holding again this month, and then cutting by
January, according to a central bank poll of traders last week.
The decision to hold rates in September was unanimous, the
minutes said, citing very negative global economic conditions
as domestic activity and demand continued to moderate, though
August inflation was seen in line with expectations.
"All the members (of the board) coincided that holding the
rate steady was the most appropriate," the statement read.
"Furthermore, they agreed that the current rate allows for
flexibility if sudden changes in the global macroeconomic
environment must be faced."
The minutes show economic woes abroad remain the bank's top
concern, said Nathan Pincheira, analyst with Banchile in
Santiago, adding that these have worsened since the bank's
September rate-setting meeting.
Both prices for top export copper CMCU3 and the Chilean
peso CLP=CL have fallen to trade at their weakest since July
2010, though the peso pared early losses on Monday to trade
slightly stronger. Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index
.IPSA shed close to 10 percent in September, sinking along
with global bourses.
Traders say bets against the Chilean peso are at their
highest since July of last year, the month after the central
bank began a cycle of tightening rates, according to
non-deliverable forwards.
"The tone of next week's meeting will be different,
precisely due to the fall in the exchange rate and further
deterioration of the external (economic outlook)," Pincheira
said.
Global financial woes have prompted a host of regional
policymakers to halt rate tightening cycles and even
contemplate a reversal in policy direction.
Brazil's central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest
rate to 12 percent from 12.5 percent in August, reflecting a
mounting global slowdown as well as weaker growth in Latin
America's largest economy. For more see [ID:nN1E77U0G8].
However, Brazil's central bank could now cut interest rates
less sharply than markets have been expecting because inflation
is likely to remain too high until mid-2013, policymakers said
on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78R1A4]
Chile's central bank minutes also said the domestic labor
market's tightness continued to be a risk factor.
The bank's board is to meet on Oct. 13 for its next
rate-setting meeting.
