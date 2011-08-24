* Traders see rate held steady at 5.25 pct for September

By Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, Aug 24 Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in September for a third month running but then is expected to cut it to 5 percent by March, the bank's fortnightly poll of senior traders and financial players showed on Wednesday.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady for a second straight month last Thursday after data showed second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased and the global financial outlook darkened.

A previous traders' poll released earlier this month expected the rate to be 5.25 percent six months from now, according to the median forecasts of 60 traders, but heightened fears of a world economic slowdown have since increased bets that the bank will start cutting its rate. [ID:nN1E7790F6]

Chile's key rate is also seen at 5 percent in two years time, the median forecast of over 50 traders showed on Wednesday.

Future interest rate hikes in Chile are no longer likely and the bank could just as easily cut the rate as increase it, Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E77M0HR]

Both Peru and Colombia have kept rates steady because of concerns over a world economic slowdown, and all 57 traders polled expect Chile's central bank to also hold steady at its Sept. 15 rate-setting meeting.

Chile's growth and employment face risks from global financial turmoil and any strong downturn will have an impact on the local economy, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday. [ID:nN1E77L06H]

Traders surveyed for the poll expect consumer prices to rise 0.1 percent in August, and see inflation at 2.90 percent in 12 months' time, close to the bank's 3-percent target.

Chile's consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.1 percent in July, in line with market forecasts and slowing from a 0.2 percent rise in June, the government said earlier this month, on higher transport, electricity, healthcare and food costs. [ID:nN1E7770JM]

The Chilean peso CLP=, which is trading near 3-year highs, was seen weakening to 470 per U.S. dollar in three months. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Simon Gardner)