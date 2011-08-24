* Traders see rate held steady at 5.25 pct for September
* Cenbank rate seen cut to 5 pct by March 2012
* August inflation seen steady at 0.1 pct
By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, Aug 24 Chile's central bank is seen
holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 percent in
September for a third month running but then is expected to cut
it to 5 percent by March, the bank's fortnightly poll of senior
traders and financial players showed on Wednesday.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady for a
second straight month last Thursday after data showed
second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased
and the global financial outlook darkened.
A previous traders' poll released earlier this month
expected the rate to be 5.25 percent six months from now,
according to the median forecasts of 60 traders, but heightened
fears of a world economic slowdown have since increased bets
that the bank will start cutting its rate. [ID:nN1E7790F6]
Chile's key rate is also seen at 5 percent in two years
time, the median forecast of over 50 traders showed on
Wednesday.
Future interest rate hikes in Chile are no longer likely
and the bank could just as easily cut the rate as increase it,
Central Bank President Jose De Gregorio said on Tuesday.
[ID:nN1E77M0HR]
Both Peru and Colombia have kept rates steady because of
concerns over a world economic slowdown, and all 57 traders
polled expect Chile's central bank to also hold steady at its
Sept. 15 rate-setting meeting.
Chile's growth and employment face risks from global
financial turmoil and any strong downturn will have an impact
on the local economy, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on
Monday. [ID:nN1E77L06H]
Traders surveyed for the poll expect consumer prices to
rise 0.1 percent in August, and see inflation at 2.90 percent
in 12 months' time, close to the bank's 3-percent target.
Chile's consumer price index CLCPI=ECI rose 0.1 percent
in July, in line with market forecasts and slowing from a 0.2
percent rise in June, the government said earlier this month,
on higher transport, electricity, healthcare and food costs.
[ID:nN1E7770JM]
The Chilean peso CLP=, which is trading near 3-year
highs, was seen weakening to 470 per U.S. dollar in three
months.
