SANTIAGO Aug 24 Chile's central bank is seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a third month running in September, but then cutting it to 5 percent within 6 months, the bank's fortnightly poll of senior traders and financial players showed on Wednesday.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady for a second straight month last Thursday after data showed second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased and the global financial outlook darkened. [ID:nN26HILEFI]

The poll's inflation expectations were for consumer prices rising 0.1 percent in August. The peso currency was seen trading at 470 per dollar three months hence. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benkoe)