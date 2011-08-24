SANTIAGO Aug 24 Chile's central bank is seen
holding its benchmark rate steady at 5.25 percent for a third
month running in September, but then cutting it to 5 percent
within 6 months, the bank's fortnightly poll of senior traders
and financial players showed on Wednesday.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark rate steady for a
second straight month last Thursday after data showed
second-quarter growth slowed as inflation expectations eased
and the global financial outlook darkened. [ID:nN26HILEFI]
The poll's inflation expectations were for consumer prices
rising 0.1 percent in August. The peso currency was seen
trading at 470 per dollar three months hence.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Simon Gardner and
Jeffrey Benkoe)