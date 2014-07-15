SANTIAGO, July 15 Chile's central bank on Tuesday cut the key interest rate to 3.75 percent from 4.0 percent in a bid to stimulate easing economic growth in the Andean country, despite a pick-up in inflation.

The bank had already lowered the benchmark rate 100 basis points between October 2013 and March 2014, but had since stayed its hand after inflation rose above target.

The market was divided about whether it would start cutting rates again on Tuesday, or keep them unchanged.

(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)