SANTIAGO, April 9 Chile's central bank has the "space and determination to help lessen the cyclical economic slowdown" if macroeconomic conditions merit it, bank vice president Enrique Marshall said on Wednesday.

Faced with slowing growth and cooling domestic demand, especially in investment, the bank has cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.0 percent since October in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

But the bank is expected to hold that rate at 4.0 percent at its monetary policy meeting next week, according to the median estimate of traders in a central bank poll published earlier in the day. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)