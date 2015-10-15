SANTIAGO Oct 15 Chile's central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday in a bid to tamp down the stubbornly high pace of inflation, and said that additional hikes were likely depending on upcoming data and the implications for inflation.

In recent polls, traders and analysts had been split on whether the bank would hike the key rate or leave it at 3.0 percent as it has done since October 2014, as Chile struggles with both surging consumer prices and sluggish growth. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)