SANTIAGO Oct 15 Chile's central bank hiked the benchmark
interest rate 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday in a bid to tamp down
the stubbornly high pace of inflation, and said that additional hikes were
likely depending on upcoming data and the implications for inflation.
In recent polls, traders and analysts had been split on whether the bank
would hike the key rate or leave it at 3.0 percent as it has done
since October 2014, as Chile struggles with both surging consumer prices and
sluggish growth.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery)