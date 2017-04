SANTIAGO Jan 15 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as widely expected by the market, maintaining its neutral policy stance.

The bank previously cut the interest rate 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy but has said it wants to wait for inflation to cool before further easing. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft)